RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

