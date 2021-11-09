RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, RChain has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $64.96 million and $1.82 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00223377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 626,523,076 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

