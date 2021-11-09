RCM Technologies (RCMT) to Release Earnings on Friday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.16 and a beta of 1.79.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of RCM Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

