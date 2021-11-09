RealFevr (FEVR) Trading Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $15.39 million and $1.91 million worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00076059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00079399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,691.73 or 0.99891643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.04 or 0.07050254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020552 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,627,074,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

