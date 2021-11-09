RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

RNWK opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.47.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.