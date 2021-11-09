Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Realty Income by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,610,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,989. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

