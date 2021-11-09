RED (RED) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 89% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 106.2% higher against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $520,438.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.99 or 0.00398118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000087 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

