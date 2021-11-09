Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,579 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE GCP opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

