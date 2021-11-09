Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 362,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,582.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 348,031 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44,251.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 303,563 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $46.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.