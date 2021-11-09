Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 3,255 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in VeriSign by 79,793.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 110.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $38,525,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $232.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average of $219.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.