Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,988.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,830.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,618.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

