Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,481,000 after buying an additional 571,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

