Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 5,976 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.82 and a beta of 1.29. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,662 shares of company stock worth $1,190,788 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

