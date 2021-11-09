REE Automotive (REE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of REE opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REE. BTIG Research began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other REE Automotive news, Director Hans Thomas bought 161,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

