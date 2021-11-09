Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Cap Reaches $62.99 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $435.91 or 0.00655194 BTC on popular exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $62.99 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,541.73 or 1.00016392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00053675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00041866 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,513 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

