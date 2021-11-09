Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to announce sales of $116.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.67 million and the highest is $117.00 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $425.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,240. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regional Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,669. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $600.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.