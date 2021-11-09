Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

