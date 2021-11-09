Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,135 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,711,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 147,428 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,205 shares of company stock worth $36,100,040. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of ALTR opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

