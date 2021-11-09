Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.00% of Air T worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $88,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,046 shares of company stock worth $244,960 over the last three months. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

