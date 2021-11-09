Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 152,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

