Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 971 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $563.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on INDT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

