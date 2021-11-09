RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Henry Klehm III Sells 1,300 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:RNR opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.10. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.