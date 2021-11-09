RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Henry Klehm III Sells 1,300 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RNR opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.10. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

