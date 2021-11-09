Renewi (LON:RWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $811.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 811 ($10.60) and last traded at GBX 802 ($10.48), with a volume of 154304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £640.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 616.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 594.63.

Renewi Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.