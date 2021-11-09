Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

ETSY stock opened at $260.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.02. Etsy has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $283.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 117.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $2,730,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

