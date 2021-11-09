Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amazon com Inc grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

