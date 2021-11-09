Research Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.70.

Shares of PKI opened at C$35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.46. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$33.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 52.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

