Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Resonant stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Resonant during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Resonant by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Resonant by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 253,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

