Retirement Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

IWD opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

