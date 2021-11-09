Retirement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUMV opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

