Retirement Group LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

