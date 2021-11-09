Retirement Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.26. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

