Reviewing Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $257.62 million 3.09 $37.27 million $2.47 11.54 MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.44 $6.62 million $4.50 7.63

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.77%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 26.50% 12.69% 0.99% MidWestOne Financial Group 32.62% 13.86% 1.27%

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

