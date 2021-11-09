Reviewing EMX Royalty (EMX) and Its Peers

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EMX Royalty to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,149.32% 7.01% 0.34%

This table compares EMX Royalty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -33.88 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -4.69

EMX Royalty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EMX Royalty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 689 2324 2711 110 2.38

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.05%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.16%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s competitors have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMX Royalty competitors beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

