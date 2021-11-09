Reviewing VMware (NYSE:VMW) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 16.77% 23.49% 7.50% CareCloud -0.40% -0.53% -0.38%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VMware and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 10 7 0 2.41 CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

VMware currently has a consensus target price of $166.87, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. CareCloud has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 123.85%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than VMware.

Volatility and Risk

VMware has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VMware and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $11.77 billion 4.57 $2.06 billion $4.52 28.41 CareCloud $105.12 million 1.12 -$8.81 million ($0.77) -10.64

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VMware beats CareCloud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

