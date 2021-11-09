Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.18

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 1030635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

