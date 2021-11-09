Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Rigel Protocol has a total market cap of $223,601.86 and approximately $67,553.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00226574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00092099 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,809,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

