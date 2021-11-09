RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.64. 1,449,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,190. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.10.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,029 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,737. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

