Ritocoin Market Capitalization Hits $356,730.25 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $356,730.25 and approximately $305.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00077051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,784.83 or 1.00019918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.56 or 0.07114655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,652,461,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,230,620 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

