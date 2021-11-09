RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

