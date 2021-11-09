Robert W. Baird Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

