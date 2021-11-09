Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $24.61 on Tuesday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,722. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

