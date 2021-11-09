Roger Alexander White Acquires 30 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Roger Alexander White bought 26 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £147.16 ($192.27).

BAG opened at GBX 492.50 ($6.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £551.74 million and a PE ratio of 17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 531.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.86. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

