Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,859. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.17. Rogers has a 1-year low of $132.46 and a 1-year high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 66.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

