Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of Rogers stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,859. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.17. Rogers has a 1-year low of $132.46 and a 1-year high of $273.00.
In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 66.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
