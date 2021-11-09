Roth Capital Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $16.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,086. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

