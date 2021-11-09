Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $60.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.23.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,083 shares of company stock worth $5,327,402. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 86,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 41.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

