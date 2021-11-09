Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.01 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,798 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of TopBuild worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 272,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $154.30 and a 52 week high of $268.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

