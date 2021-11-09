Royal Bank of Canada Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $191.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $191.35 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,541,593 shares of company stock valued at $374,088,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

