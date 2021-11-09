Royal Bank of Canada Increases STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$2.75

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STEP. Cormark set a C$1.72 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.56.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.