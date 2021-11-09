Royal Bank of Canada Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $69.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.