Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 279,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

